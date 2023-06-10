Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $118.37.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

