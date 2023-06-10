Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,208,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after buying an additional 453,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,283,000 after buying an additional 82,290 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $114.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.