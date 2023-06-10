Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $235.08 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

