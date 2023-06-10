Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $278.59 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

