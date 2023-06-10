Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.