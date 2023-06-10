Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $113.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.37.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

