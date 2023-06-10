Loop Capital Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 122.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 72,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 39,983 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.