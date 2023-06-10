Loop Capital Cuts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $65.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

