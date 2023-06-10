Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $43,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,516. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $267.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

