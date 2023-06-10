Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.12 million and $98.96 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,874,137 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 784,835,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00257257 USD and is down -7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $136.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

