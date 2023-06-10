LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of LIQT opened at $4.08 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.19.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
