LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of LIQT opened at $4.08 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

