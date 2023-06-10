Lip Bu Tan Sells 25,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,719.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $5,619,568.50.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 2.6 %

CRDO stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,643. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -149.82 and a beta of 1.93. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.