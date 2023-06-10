Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.89.

NYSE:LSI opened at $127.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average of $119.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Life Storage by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 728.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

