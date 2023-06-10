Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.26

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.26 and traded as high as $19.84. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 29,849 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNVGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lenovo Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.