Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $82.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $73.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

