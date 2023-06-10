LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LAVA Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVTX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

