LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.
LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
