Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

LANC opened at $198.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.84. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,187,000 after buying an additional 147,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,518,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 55.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,930,000 after purchasing an additional 414,040 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,862 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

