Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

