Kujira (KUJI) Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002936 BTC on major exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $82.02 million and $620,016.98 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.80410537 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $478,704.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.