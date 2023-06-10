KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

