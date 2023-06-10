Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KEI opened at C$5.40 on Tuesday. Kolibri Global Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

