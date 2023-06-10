Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance
Shares of KEI opened at C$5.40 on Tuesday. Kolibri Global Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78.
About Kolibri Global Energy
