Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Purchases New Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,229,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,345,000. Mirion Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 1.55% of Mirion Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 869.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,307,000 after buying an additional 1,753,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 509.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 987,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 68.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after buying an additional 935,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 693,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 3,430 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $27,165.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.