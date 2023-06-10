KlayUniverse 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,050.70 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $5,050.70 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07297468 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,343.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

