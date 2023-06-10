Kava Trading 21% Lower This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00003090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $446.27 million and $44.36 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00031661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000877 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 563,928,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,994,963 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

