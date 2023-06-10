Kava Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $512.04 million and $33.31 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00003432 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00051317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00034492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 562,582,057 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,648,624 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

