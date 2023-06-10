Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Jupiter Wellness to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $6.60 million -$15.22 million -0.52 Jupiter Wellness Competitors $5.31 billion $234.82 million 34.44

Jupiter Wellness’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness Competitors 95 853 1048 24 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jupiter Wellness and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 20.92%. Given Jupiter Wellness’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jupiter Wellness has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness’ rivals have a beta of 35.36, indicating that their average stock price is 3,436% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -206.26% -189.51% -118.18% Jupiter Wellness Competitors -24.54% 10.31% -7.48%

Summary

Jupiter Wellness rivals beat Jupiter Wellness on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Jupiter Wellness

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.