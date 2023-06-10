JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $77.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of AER opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in AerCap by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

