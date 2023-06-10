Joystick Price Down 33.8% Over Last 7 Days (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $8,685.24 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00022685 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015634 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,487.17 or 1.00032260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.03225051 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,913.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

