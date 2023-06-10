Jose Rafael Fernandez Sells 20,152 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OFG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,872. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.04. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $30.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $164.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 16.90%. On average, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

OFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

