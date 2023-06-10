Jose Rafael Fernandez Sells 20,152 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:OFG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,872. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.04. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $30.52.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $164.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 16.90%. On average, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.
OFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
