Jet Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $145,310.70 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $16.54 million and $145,310.70 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00022225 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015638 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,462.36 or 1.00028178 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00975217 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $141,028.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

