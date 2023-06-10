James A. Gustke Sells 15,000 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ooma Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of OOMA stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $13.70. 128,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.88 million, a PE ratio of -105.38 and a beta of 0.84. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $16.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.
