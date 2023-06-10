James A. Gustke Sells 15,000 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OOMA stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $13.70. 128,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.88 million, a PE ratio of -105.38 and a beta of 0.84. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ooma by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ooma by 102.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

