Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,195 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,460,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,595,000 after purchasing an additional 171,154 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,608,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,707 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,731,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after acquiring an additional 135,024 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $46.67. 199,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,533. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

