Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $24,492,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.39. 12,252,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,388,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $434.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

