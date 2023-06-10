Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 26.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $109,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.