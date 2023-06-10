Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

