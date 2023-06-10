J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.47

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $3.40. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 12,890 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

