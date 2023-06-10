ITT (NYSE:ITT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.97. 356,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,010. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $388,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 116.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $6,167,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 40.6% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 71,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

