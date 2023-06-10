Iteris (ITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 13th. Analysts expect Iteris to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Iteris Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 73,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,074. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $202.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Iteris alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 318.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 661.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 32.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iteris Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.