iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Position Increased by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 323.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,500 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $25,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

BATS ITA opened at $115.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

