iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

ACWX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.84. 945,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,236. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

