iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,920 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $914.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.