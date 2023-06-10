iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.7% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,491,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $430.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $416.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $320.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

