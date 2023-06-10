iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

STIP opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.95. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $103.01.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

