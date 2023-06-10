IPVERSE (IPV) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $467.10 Million

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $882,236.85 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

