Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Trading Up 0.8%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. 882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.
Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLD. Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.
About Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF
The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
