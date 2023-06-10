Internet Computer Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.66 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00014577 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $51.17 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00045203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,991,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,517,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.