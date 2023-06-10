InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.
InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.
InterDigital Price Performance
Shares of IDCC stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Bank of America upgraded InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.
Insider Transactions at InterDigital
In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $82,807.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,142.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $364,831.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,170.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $82,807.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,157 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of InterDigital
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 5.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 71.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in InterDigital by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 315,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
InterDigital Company Profile
InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.
