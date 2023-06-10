Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $653.64

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 653.64 ($8.13) and traded as low as GBX 624 ($7.76). Instem shares last traded at GBX 625 ($7.77), with a volume of 1,568 shares trading hands.

Instem Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 630.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 653.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £144.21 million, a PE ratio of 3,150.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Instem Company Profile

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

