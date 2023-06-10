Insider Selling: Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Sells 25,419 Shares of Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 25,419 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $62,530.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,815,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,913.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 75,001 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $179,252.39.

On Monday, June 5th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 7,841 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $19,759.32.

On Thursday, June 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,713 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $40,225.28.

On Friday, April 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,004 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $35,259.40.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $46,986.48.

On Monday, April 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 99,771 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $213,509.94.

On Friday, March 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $21,498.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TALS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 262,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,020. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

