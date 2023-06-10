Insider Selling: Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Sells 25,419 Shares of Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 25,419 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $62,530.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,815,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,913.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 75,001 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $179,252.39.
- On Monday, June 5th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 7,841 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $19,759.32.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,713 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $40,225.28.
- On Friday, April 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,004 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $35,259.40.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $46,986.48.
- On Monday, April 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 99,771 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $213,509.94.
- On Friday, March 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $21,498.16.
Talaris Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TALS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 262,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,020. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
About Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talaris Therapeutics (TALS)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.