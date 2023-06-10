Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Sells $23,043.09 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $23,043.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.81. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $59.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

