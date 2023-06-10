Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Sells $23,043.09 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $23,043.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.81. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $59.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
